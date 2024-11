Environmental allergies

Parasites

Ringworm

Diagnosis

Management

Environmental allergies are triggered by airborne substances, such as mold, dust, or pollen. When a cat’s immune system encounters one of these allergens, their skin becomes itchy and inflamed.The condition, known as atopic dermatitis, is thought to represent 25-30% of all cat skin diseases.If you’d like to learn how to spot the signs of atopy, see our article Environmental & Seasonal Allergies in Cats If your cat is infested with parasites, you may notice scratching, biting, and chewing. External parasites like fleas, ticks, mites and lice can spread rapidly through a cat’s hair and cause considerable skin inflammation and irritation. They can also carry serious diseases and trigger bacterial skin infections.Some cats are also allergic to fleas bites, which may worsen signs and lead to complications.To learn more, see our article Why Does My Cat Have Itchy Skin? Surprisingly, ringworm isn’t a worm but a kind of fungus. Cats are particularly susceptible to ringworm, especially those who share a home with other pets.A cat with ringworm will usually develop patches of hair loss and crusty skin. Ringworm lesions may also appear across their body, with the paws, legs, head, and ears often worst affected.Because ringworm can spread to humans, it's important to get swift veterinarian advice to safeguard your whole family.To identify a food allergy, a veterinarian may carry out an elimination diet trial to learn whether a particular ingredient is causing the inflammatory reaction. If it isn't a food allergy, a veterinarian may also consider the possibility that environmental allergens are causing dermatitis.A veterinarian should be able to confirm if external parasites are causing the irritation by performing a physical examination as some external parasites are visible.If ringworm is suspected physical examinations, as well as testing skin and hair samples, may be carried out.If you think your cat has a skin problem, speak to your vet. They can help diagnose the underlying condition that’s causing their skin issues and recommend the most appropriate management option.

To understand how to support a cat that has been diagnosed with an illness causing dermatitis, speak to a veterinarian to receive tailored advice.



Depending on the diagnosis, taking into account the severity of the illness and your cat's individual needs, you may find your veterinarian recommends one of the below options:

Topical treatments (medication applied directly to the skin)

Oral medication

Long term nutritional management

Altering their natural surroundings

Can a change in diet help a cat with skin issues?

Your vet will create a management plan to help resolve your cat’s skin problems. Depending upon the underlying cause, that may include a recommendation to change your cat’s diet.



For example, a cat with food sensitivity may benefit from a diet that supports their skin and gastrointestinal health while also reducing their exposure to specific proteins. In this situation, a vet may suggest either a hydrolyzed or novel protein diet.



Our article Nutrition & Support for Cats with Food Allergies contains more information.