If your cat’s ears show signs of dermatitis, it’s possible that other parts of their body will be affected too. So be sure to check their paws, eyes, and coat for similar signs and talk to your vet.



Cats with dermatitis typically get very itchy skin and their natural response is to scratch, lick, and chew themselves to ease their discomfort. However, excessive scratching and biting can worsen signs, increase their risk of developing an infection, and may lead to open skin wounds.



A vet can offer advice to alleviate your cat’s itchiness and manage the underlying health condition that’s causing their ear dermatitis. So, it’s important to get your cat seen by a vet as soon as possible.

What Causes Ear Dermatitis in Cats?

Food allergies

Environmental allergies

Dermatitis is a sign of many health conditions in cats, like endocrine issues and auto-immune disorders. Some of the most common causes include:Sensitivities to ingredients in food, also known as food allergies, can lead to dermatitis issues that can appear anywhere on a cat's body, including its ears. A veterinarian will be able to identify whether a food allergy is present by carrying out a food trial to identify whether a certain ingredient is causing the signs of dermatitis. Learn more about eliminating certain foods from your cat's diet here

Environmental allergies occur when a cat’s immune system overreacts to a harmless substance called an allergen. The body's response can cause them to experience several signs, including ear dermatitis.



Many environmental allergens can trigger an immune system reaction in a cat, such as house dust and pollen.



You can find more information in our article: What Is Causing My Cat’s Allergic Reaction – Food or the Environment?

Parasites

Ticks, mites, fleas, and lice are just some of the parasites that can trigger skin irritation and inflammation in a cat.



When fleas land on a cat’s skin and infest their fur, the cat will scratch, chew, and bite themselves to try and relieve the itching. This can cause skin damage and worsen existing skin issues. If the cat has a flea allergy, it may also develop dermatitis which can lead to a secondary bacterial infection.