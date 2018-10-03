Litter box behavior

Re-establishing good litter box habits

As mentioned, there are a host of factors that may encourage cats to pee everywhere but the litter box or pee more frequently.Behavioral changes that may indicate feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) include vocalization, discolored urine and peeing outside the litter box.Watch your cat and learn their normal litter box behaviors so you can easily recognize when something changes. Normal litter box behavior usually includes digging, squatting, and covering up feces or urine.Cats with elimination issues such as litter aversions usually spend less time digging and covering. However, litter aversion, substrate preference (urinating on a specific textured surface), box size and frequency of litter box cleaning may also contribute to a cat’s preference to peeing outside the litter box.

If lower urinary tract disease is identified and treated, your cat may continue to pee outside of the litter box. This could be due to negative litter box associations, such as pain, and the development of learned preferences for other materials and locations.



When trying to help a cat recover from a urinary problem, reteaching good litter box habits or maintaining urinary health, consider the following tips:

Number of litter boxes

If you have more than one cat, make sure to provide as many litter boxes as the number of cats in the house, plus one.



Location of litter boxes

Litter boxes should be placed in accessible areas throughout the home to encourage your cat not to pee everywhere but in the litter box.



Size and design of litter box

Cats are individuals, each with their own preferences. Consider the type of litter box your cat feels most comfortable using.



Substrates

The preferred litter substrates in a litter box will vary but many cats often prefer a fine granular clumping litter that is unscented.



Cleaning

Feces and urine should be scooped out daily and litter should be completely replaced every 1-2 weeks.



Plastic liners

Although liners do make cleaning a little bit easier, cats can often get their nails stuck in the plastic liners. This can make it difficult to stretch, dig, and cover. It can also result in an unpleasant litter box experience if a cat's nails get stuck in the liner.





Always check with your vet

If you’re still wondering whether your cat is going through a behavioral change related to a urinary problem, there’s only one way to know for sure. Book an appointment with your vet as soon as you notice an issue and they’ll be able to recommend the best course of action. Remember, most cases of FLUTD can be addressed and managed appropriately if a medical cause for the issue is identified.