Bladder problems and changes in behavior
Urinary tract illnesses in cats can occur at any time throughout their life. Learn how to spot the behavioral changes which could be a sign of such health problems early and know what to look out for in and around the litter box.
How are changes in cat behavior and bladder problems connected?
If you’ve noticed a recent change in behavior, it could be a sign of feline urinary tract disease (FLUTD). While people are very familiar with urinary tract infection (UTI) as a cause of urinary illness, UTI is a less common cause of FLUTD in cats.
For cats with FLUTD, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI), increased meowing or yowling and peeing outside of the litter box can sometimes occur before other observable physical signs. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of any potential indicators, so you can schedule a visit to your veterinarian to pursue a diagnosis.
What are the links between cat behavior and bladder problems?
Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) can present itself through different signs. The behavioral signs of bladder problems can vary between cats, although most cats tend to display some form of pain or discomfort.
When at home, observe your cat's day-to-day behavior and take note if they start acting differently. By looking out for some of the following behavioral changes at home, you may be able to spot signs of a urinary problem in your cat. Remember, cat UTI is less common than other causes of FLUTD, so always seek a full diagnostic evaluation by your vet if any of these signs are seen.
- Straining in the litter box
If your cat is spending a disproportionate amount of time in their litter box, it could be a sign that something’s wrong. Longer visits to the litter box may be a sign your cat is experiencing bladder discomfort. This can appear as an increased urge to pee, and be caused by urinary tract inflammation, and/or obstruction of the urinary tract.
- Peeing outside of litter box
Many owners wrongly assume there is a behavioral problem if their cat is inappropriately urinating or peeing outside the litter box. However, often it can be a sign of an underlying urinary health problem. Sometimes peeing outside the litter box occurs if a cat has previously experienced urinary problems and now associates the past pain with the litter box. In other cases, the cat may feel an urgent need to urinate, and may not wait to get to the litter box to urinate. Some cats will urinate on specific textures like clean laundry, bedding, plastic bags, and bathtubs, while other cats may prefer a specific spot in the house. If you can smell cat urine but the area isn’t wet, shining a black light on the surface can help locate dried urine.
- Increased frequency of urination
If your cat is suffering from a urinary problem, they may constantly feel like they need to urinate. This urge will cause some cats to visit their litter box multiple times a day - often resulting in smaller amounts of urine being passed per visit. This is a sign of discomfort, so you should seek veterinary care as soon as possible.
- Cat crying during urination
If peeing is painful many cats will cry out, meow or yowl when passing urine. If your cat suddenly starts to vocalize during urination, this could be a sign that something is wrong and veterinary assistance should be sought.
- Colored urination
Red or pinkish colored urine could be due to a cat passing blood when peeing. Any color other than yellow may suggest veterinary assistance is needed.
- Other behavioral signs
Some cats may show signs that seem completely unrelated to urinary health. Cat showing behavioral signs may also be withdrawn from the family or have a decreased appetite.
Litter box behaviorAs mentioned, there are a host of factors that may encourage cats to pee everywhere but the litter box or pee more frequently.
Behavioral changes that may indicate feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) include vocalization, discolored urine and peeing outside the litter box.
Watch your cat and learn their normal litter box behaviors so you can easily recognize when something changes. Normal litter box behavior usually includes digging, squatting, and covering up feces or urine.
Cats with elimination issues such as litter aversions usually spend less time digging and covering. However, litter aversion, substrate preference (urinating on a specific textured surface), box size and frequency of litter box cleaning may also contribute to a cat’s preference to peeing outside the litter box.
Re-establishing good litter box habits
If lower urinary tract disease is identified and treated, your cat may continue to pee outside of the litter box. This could be due to negative litter box associations, such as pain, and the development of learned preferences for other materials and locations.
When trying to help a cat recover from a urinary problem, reteaching good litter box habits or maintaining urinary health, consider the following tips:
- Number of litter boxes
If you have more than one cat, make sure to provide as many litter boxes as the number of cats in the house, plus one.
- Location of litter boxes
Litter boxes should be placed in accessible areas throughout the home to encourage your cat not to pee everywhere but in the litter box.
- Size and design of litter box
Cats are individuals, each with their own preferences. Consider the type of litter box your cat feels most comfortable using.
- Substrates
The preferred litter substrates in a litter box will vary but many cats often prefer a fine granular clumping litter that is unscented.
- Cleaning
Feces and urine should be scooped out daily and litter should be completely replaced every 1-2 weeks.
- Plastic liners
Although liners do make cleaning a little bit easier, cats can often get their nails stuck in the plastic liners. This can make it difficult to stretch, dig, and cover. It can also result in an unpleasant litter box experience if a cat's nails get stuck in the liner.
Always check with your vet
If you’re still wondering whether your cat is going through a behavioral change related to a urinary problem, there’s only one way to know for sure. Book an appointment with your vet as soon as you notice an issue and they’ll be able to recommend the best course of action. Remember, most cases of FLUTD can be addressed and managed appropriately if a medical cause for the issue is identified.
