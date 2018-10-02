What is feline chlamydia?

Feline chlamydia is the name of the infection caused by the bacteria Chlamydia felis. It causes chlamydial conjunctivitis in cats and kittens which primarily affects the eyes but can also cause issues with the nose and throat.

Feline chlamydia symptoms

When your cat or kitten has chlamydial conjunctivitis, they'll have a variety of symptoms. You should always look out for:

Any discharge and fluid build-up in their eye

Excessive blinking

Persistent squinting

Redness of the eye tissue

Will conjunctivitis be combined with any other symptoms?

Often eye infections in the form of conjunctivitis are combined with upper respiratory tract infections (URIs). Grouped together, this is often referred to as "cat flu" and is caused by several different infections.



Most commonly, this includes feline herpes (FHV) and feline calicivirus (FCV), which are both viruses and are very common in the cat population.

Bacteria such as Bordetella bronchiseptica and Mycoplasma can also contribute.

How does a cat get chlamydia?

The primary way a cat catches feline chlamydia is from other cats. It will normally be from close contact with cats who are already infected with the bacteria Chlamydia felis. It is found more often among kittens and in cat shelters, where cats spend a lot of time in close quarters.

Is feline chlamydia contagious to other cats?

Yes - as it's passed between cats, if you have multiple cats in the house, they're at risk and they might all need treatment.

Is feline chlamydia contagious to humans?

Although very rare, there are recorded cases of Chlamydia felis being passed between cats and humans. If you're living with an infected cat, you should be vigilant about washing your hands after petting your cat. If you develop runny eyes, you should see a doctor, explain the situation and they should be able to offer treatment.

How to treat feline chlamydia

Thankfully, feline chlamydia is very easy to treat. You can discuss treatment options with your veterinarian who will prescribe treatment for your cat. If you have other cats in the house, they may recommend that other cats are treated too.

Can my cat be vaccinated against feline chlamydia and chlamydial conjunctivitis?

Your cat can be vaccinated against Chlamydia felis on the advice of your veterinarian but it is not a core vaccination or required by law. All cats and kittens should be given core vaccines to protect against infections, viruses or other conditions like rabies. Your veterinarian will advise whether this vaccine is necessary.

What are the core vaccinations given routinely to kittens and cats?

The core vaccinations required for cats are:

FVRCP: to protect against Feline distemper (FPV), Feline calicivirus (FCV) and Feline herpesvirus type I (FHV-1)

to protect against Feline distemper (FPV), Feline calicivirus (FCV) and Feline herpesvirus type I (FHV-1) Rabies: Required by law in the majority of states.

The vaccination for Chlamydia felis isn't routinely given by veterinarians but may be recommended after a risk assessment. The veterinarian will look at your kitten's lifestyle, specifically whether they'll be going outdoors and if they'll be in contact with other cats. They will then put in place a recommended vaccination plan and schedule. Find out more about kitten and cat vaccinations, in our guide.

If your new kitten is likely to be around other cats, it's important to speak to your veterinarian about getting them vaccinated for all the causes of cat flu.