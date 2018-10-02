Preparing for your kitten's first vet visit

You may already be used to the process of taking pets to the vet, but if not then it's worth spending some time getting to understand the process and how to make sure your kitten is as comfortable as possible throughout.

How to choose your kitten's vet

When you first got your kitten, you may have been advised to keep taking them to the same vet. If this is not possible, for whatever reason, you will need to choose a clinic for your pet.

Things to consider when choosing a new veterinary practice are:

The practice's local reputation

How close to home it is

How to get there

If you can park easily

If the clinic is clean and well-maintained

If the pet's files are kept up to date

Whether they send out reminders for vaccinations on health check-ups

What preventative medicine programmes they have in place

The standard and range of equipment they have

How they organise emergency or out of hours services

Whether they offer nutritional advice for your pet

If the approach is suitable for your cat's needs

For some time now, practitioners who are particularly aware of cats' special needs have adopted a "cat-friendly" approach. These clinics are designed around cats' needs, with surgery times or special waiting areas just for cats. There are soothing pheromone dispensers, diffuse lighting, a calm atmosphere, and an especially patient, attentive approach. All these elements allow vets, owners and cats to have a consultation or receive care in optimal conditions.

When cats are really uncooperative, or perhaps even aggressive, during visits to the vet, it's because they are frightened and have no other way of dealing with the "threats" they feel assaulted by.

What to do before your kitten's visit to the vet

Your vet will find your information, as the cat's owner, enormously helpful in deciding which vaccinations are required.

Before you visit, check your cat's Health Record Book. It can be helpful to write some information down, like your cat's diet (brand, quantity, etc.), drinking habits, environment, and whether you have noticed any eating, digestive or behavioural changes.

Keeping a paper record of your cat's health history and past treatments can be very valuable - ideally, keep it in its health folder.

Transporting your kitten to the vet

For reasons of safety, your cat should travel in a specially designed cat carrier. Ideally, this should be a familiar object for your kitten. To make things easier, if you are planning a visit to the vet soon, take the carrier out several days before the consultation, and leave it open in a corner of the house where your kitten likes to go.

You can spray soothing pheromones and put a blanket inside which already carries the cat's own scent - this will help your kitten get used to the box and feel safe, protected from prying eyes. If the cage has an open side, cover it with a blanket or a towel so that it less exposed.

How to handle your kitten at the vet

To limit the impact of a visit to the vet, there are some useful tips you can follow: