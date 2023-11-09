Bacterial and Fungal Dermatitis Conditions in Cats

Staph is the most common type of bacterial infection that can affect cats. You may also see staph referred to as pyoderma in some articles. Staph infections can be caused by a number of issues, such as food allergies, parasites, environmental allergies and even open wounds. Your veterinarian will look for signs of hair loss with red and inflamed skin.



If your cat is diagnosed with staph your veterinarian is likely to first resolve the infection and then identify the underlying issues, before assessing long-term management options.