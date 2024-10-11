As the diagnosis of multiple diseases continues to be prevalent – nearly 1 in every 2 pets suffers from multiple health conditions - Royal Canin understands how important it is to have a single nutritional solution when there is more than one specific nutritional need. ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Diet Multifunction provides an offering of solutions for cats combining nutritional support for multiple issues in the same product. ROYAL CANIN® Multifunction diets are sold exclusively through Veterinary Practices, contact your local veterinary practice to find out more.