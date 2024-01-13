Ageing 12+ Thin Slices In Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

As your cat enters its senior years, its body - particularly its joints - will need even more support through nutrition to help maintain overall health. However, along with the changes in the type of nutrition your cat will require, the type of food it instinctively prefers will also change. To ensure that your senior cat (aged 12+) receives the specific nutrition it needs to help maintain optimal health, you will also need to feed it a diet that it will consume naturally and preferentially. Essentially, the right nutrition will only be able to support optimal health if it is within a food that is precisely crafted for regular and instinctive consumption. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile that is instinctively preferred by ageing cats like yours. The joint health of senior cats is paramount to their ability to partake in physical activity and maintain good overall health - which is why they typically need higher levels of nutritional support. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly provides senior cats with specially formulated food to help maintain healthy joints through a high level of Omega-3 fatty acids - specifically EPA and DHA. ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly also contains an adapted phosphorus content to help support healthy kidney function and overall renal health. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ is also available in a delicious gravy, or as dry food with tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more