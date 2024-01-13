Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Appetite Control Care Thin Slices In Gravy

Wet food for cats

ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help control begging. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care in Gravy is crafted with a moderate fat content and precise energy content to help keep your cat fit while limiting the risk of excess weight gain.This formula’s specific moisture content helps to satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food.What’s more, this formula is enriched with L-carnitine, an amino acid known to be involved in healthy fat metabolism. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour after just 4 weeks of feeding their cat the Appetite Control Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is also available in jelly or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study.

