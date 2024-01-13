Aroma Exigent

PRODUCT DETAILS

Cat's preferences for particular types of foods varies from cat to cat. The species, breed, experiences and habits are just some of the factors affecting preferences, influence whether your cat certain foods or not. That's why some cats have changeable appetites and can sometimes be hard to please. This can sometimes lead to irregular eating, which in turn can result in digestive problems. An irregular, unbalanced diet can even produce negative effects on your cat's fur. Royal Canin has developed the Exigent product line to meet the exclusive nutritional needs of fussy cats, which satisfy even the most demanding of cats. Based on the latest science in palatability, they respond to each cat's individual preference. For more than 40 years, Royal Canin has been making your pet's health the prime focus of their work leading to the product range 'Health Nutrition' amongst others. Only with the knowledge of your pet's exact nutritional requirements and with respect for the individuality of every animal can the perfect meal be developed and produced to exactly meet your pet's needs.

