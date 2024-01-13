Babycat Milk
Powder food for cats
Complete feed for cats - Milk replacer feed for kittens from birth to weaning (0-2 months).
Free delivery on orders £30+
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Formulated with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.
IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer (see user guide).
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for first age kittens from birth to weaning, ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is specially formulated to feed kittens in case of insufficiency or poor quality of the mother’s milk. Its formulation is as close as possible to the mother’s milk. The Babycat Milk formula is easy to reconstitute, dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer. ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is enriched with DHA – an essential Omega-3 fatty acid that is naturally present in maternal milk and plays a role in supporting your kitten’s brain development. It is recommended that you refer to the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your kitten gets the appropriate volume for optimal support.