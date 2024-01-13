PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for first age kittens from birth to weaning, ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is specially formulated to feed kittens in case of insufficiency or poor quality of the mother’s milk. Its formulation is as close as possible to the mother’s milk. The Babycat Milk formula is easy to reconstitute, dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer. ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is enriched with DHA – an essential Omega-3 fatty acid that is naturally present in maternal milk and plays a role in supporting your kitten’s brain development. It is recommended that you refer to the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your kitten gets the appropriate volume for optimal support.

