PRODUCT DETAILS

Your British Shorthair cat has a sturdy and muscular body that requires the right kind of nutrients to maintain good health and strength. ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult British Shorthair cat in mind. Due to your cat's heavy body type, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult contains an adapted level of protein which contributes to maintaining muscle mass. What's more, it's also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) help to support your cat's healthy bones and joints. The balance of taurine (an amino acid) as well as EPA and DHA fatty acids in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult helps to support and maintain healthy cardiac function in your cat. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is specially designed and adapted according to the British Shorthair cat's broad jaw. The large and curvy shape of the kibble facilitates easy grasping, it also encourages chewing to help support good oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

