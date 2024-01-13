British Shorthair Narrow Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Although your British Shorthair cat is now a fully-fledged adult with the world at its paws, it still needs complete and balanced nutritional support to maintain good overall health. ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your British Shorthair cat in mind. The British Shorthair typically has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. As a naturally solid and powerful cat, your cat's weight should primarily derive from muscle instead of fat. Therefore, the right nutrients (as well as correct portion sizes) are essential. ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult in Gravy contains a moderate energy level and an adapted fat content (3. 2%) to assist with weight management. To help maintain the health of your cat's short, dense and plush coat, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult in Gravy contains a specific balance of nutrients, including a variety of vitamins, to not only maintain a healthy and well-nourished coat, but also to support and maintain healthy skin. What's more, the specially formulated balance of minerals in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult in Gravy helps to maintain urinary health by supporting healthy urinary function in your cat. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

