Digestive Care Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support healthy digestion.Thanks to its precisely balanced nutrients, this formula also helps to support healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care has proven results. Our study* showed that participating cats achieved over 95% healthy stool quality in just 10 days of being fed with the Digestive Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is also available as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study.

Read more