Hair & Skin Care Thin Slices In Gravy

Wet food for cats

ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to support your cat’s skin and coat health. This formula contains omega-3 fatty acids – including EPA and DHA – and omega-6 fatty acids to help support and nourish your cat’s skin and coat from the inside out. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality after just 3 weeks of being fed with the Hair & Skin Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is also available in jelly, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study.

