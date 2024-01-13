Hairball Care Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Hairballs occur when hair stays in your cat's stomach without passing through the digestive tract. The majority of the hair travels through the digestive tract with ease, but large amounts of hair can result in hairballs. Hairballs can cause discomfort and soreness through stomach aches and regurgitation, as well as digestive health problems - including the loss of nutrition through regurgitated hairballs. Although more likely to appear in long-haired breeds, hairballs can unfortunately occur for any type of cat. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy is formulated to help your cat eliminate ingested hair by stimulating the intestinal transit passage - removing excess hair that would usually remain in the stomach. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy also helps to maintain your cat's ideal weight due to the inclusion of a low fat content. Essential fatty acids are included as well, to help provide valuable energy for your cat's activities throughout the day. High digestibility is supported through the inclusion of dietary fibre in ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, this contributes to a balanced gut flora and healthy intestinal tract activity. Additionally, a moderate protein content is included to support healthy muscular development. To cater to each cat's preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

