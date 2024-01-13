Hairball Care Thin Slices in Jelly
Wet food for cats
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 110 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.27 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.1 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.7 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 7 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 11.1%, Fat content: 3.0%, Crude ash: 1.8%, Crude Fibres: 0.5%, Moisture: 80.8%.
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|2 pouches (155 g)
|2 + 1/2 pouches (195 g)
|4 kg
|2 pouches (190 g)
|3 pouches (240 g)
|5 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches (225 g)
|3 + 1/2 pouches (280 g)
|6 kg
|3 pouches (255 g)
|4 pouches (320 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Jelly is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help reduce hairball formation. This diet is formulated to help stimulate intestinal transit to help naturally eliminate ingested hair. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet reduced hairball formation in participating cats in just 14 days of being fed with the Hairball Care wet formula. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available in gravy, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love.*Royal Canin internal study.