Hairball Care Thin Slices in Jelly

Hairball Care Thin Slices in Jelly

Wet food for cats

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Jelly is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help reduce hairball formation. This diet is formulated to help stimulate intestinal transit to help naturally eliminate ingested hair. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet reduced hairball formation in participating cats in just 14 days of being fed with the Hairball Care wet formula. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available in gravy, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love.*Royal Canin internal study.

