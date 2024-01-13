Indoor Long Hair
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult long-haired cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors.
Free delivery on orders £30+
Hairball reduction
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Skin & coat health
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat weight
|3 Kg
|4 Kg
|5 Kg
|6 Kg
|Ideal weight
|44 g
|54 g
|64 g
|73 g
|25 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|35 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|45 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|53 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|Overweight
|35 g
|43 g
|51 g
|58 g
|16 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|24 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|32 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|39 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
PRODUCT DETAILS
Long hair on a cat looks beautiful but requires plenty of care. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair contains an exclusive mix of fibres and psyllium to help support the digestive tract and move hairs through the system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair also contains a highly digestible protein (L.I.P.) that's specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This protein also helps to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a lower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity - the calorie content also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age: Indoor 27, Indoor Appetite Control and Indoor 7+.