Indoor Sterilised Morsels In Jelly

Your indoor cat is likely to be less active than outdoor cats, making it more susceptible to weight issues and other health problems. The right diet can provide indoor cats like yours with complete and balanced nutrition that helps to support their lifestyle and overall wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly is specially formulated with your indoor adult cat's nutritional needs in mind. Indoor cats tend to spend more time grooming themselves than outdoor cats, making them more likely to experience hairballs. What's more, without access to grass to help aid their digestion, it's important to make sure their diet contains nutrients that support healthy digestive function. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly boasts an exclusive formula which is packed with nutrients that help to stimulate and support good digestion. When it comes to urinary support, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly is also designed to help maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system, by encouraging water turnover through the bladder. You can also help by providing multiple drinking stations and using drinking vessels such as water fountains. What's more, this diet is formulated to match the optimal macro nutritional profile - in other words, the protein to fat ratio - instinctively preferred by indoor cats like yours. Thanks to its carefully selected nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly is tailored for optimal palatability to satisfy even the fussiest of felines. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly is also available in a delicious gravy, or as dry food with crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions for your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Indoor in Jelly, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

