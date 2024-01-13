PRODUCT DETAILS

The Norwegian Forest Cat is athletic, robust and typically has a friendly temperament. Your Norwegian Forest cat is most likely playful and easy-going; making it a real pleasure to be around. ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of the Norwegian Forest breed in mind. Its tailor-made, three-tier kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat's strong jaw and encourages prolonged chewing in order to help support oral hygiene. The Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick coat consisting of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly, thick undercoat for insulation. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role to effectively maintain an ideal skin health and coat condition. A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate your cat's intestinal transit and helps to reduce and control the formation of hairballs. Norwegian Forest Cats like yours mature slowly, and when it reaches full maturity at about 4 or 5 years of age, it is typically much larger than the average cat - the male can weigh up to 9kg. Norwegian Forest Cats are typically big-boned with powerful, athletic, and muscular bodies. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food contains an adapted formula that helps your cat maintain an ideal bodyweight whilst also supporting healthy joints and strong bones. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

