Norwegian Forest Cat Adult
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Norwegian Forest Cats - Over 12 months old.
Healthy skin & coat
The Norwegian Forest Cat’s thick coat consists of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly thick undercoat for insulation. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Special Norwegian jaw
This specially designed three-branched kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat’s strong jaw. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Ideal weight & joint health
Because of her large size, a tendency to gain weight and a preference for climbing, the Norwegian Forest Cat can put strain on her joints. An adapted formula helps maintain ideal weight while helping to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Hairball reduction
With a dense semi-long double coat, the Norwegian Forest Cat is predisposed to hairball formation. A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
|Cat's weight
|3 - 4 kg
|5 - 6 kg
|7 - 8 kg
|Sedentary- Sterilised low energy needs
|35-43 g (13-21g + 1 pouch)
|51-58 g (29-36 g + 1 pouch)
|67-71 g (42-49 g + 1 pouch)
|Active - Moderate energy needs
|44-54 g (22-32 g + 1 pouch)
|64-73 g (41-50 g + 1 pouch)
|81-89 g (59-67 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The Norwegian Forest Cat is athletic, robust and typically has a friendly temperament. Your Norwegian Forest cat is most likely playful and easy-going; making it a real pleasure to be around. ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of the Norwegian Forest breed in mind. Its tailor-made, three-tier kibble is adapted to the Norwegian Forest Cat's strong jaw and encourages prolonged chewing in order to help support oral hygiene. The Norwegian Forest Cat has a thick coat consisting of a water-repellent upper coat and a woolly, thick undercoat for insulation. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role to effectively maintain an ideal skin health and coat condition. A specific blend of fibres helps to naturally stimulate your cat's intestinal transit and helps to reduce and control the formation of hairballs. Norwegian Forest Cats like yours mature slowly, and when it reaches full maturity at about 4 or 5 years of age, it is typically much larger than the average cat - the male can weigh up to 9kg. Norwegian Forest Cats are typically big-boned with powerful, athletic, and muscular bodies. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food contains an adapted formula that helps your cat maintain an ideal bodyweight whilst also supporting healthy joints and strong bones. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Norwegian Forest Cat Adult food, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.