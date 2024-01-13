PRODUCT DETAILS

Some cats have fussy appetites, and you might find that your cat sometimes refuses to eat the food you give it. That's why it's important to select a food product that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's natural preference. Suitable for adult cats, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of fussy felines like yours in mind. Some fussy cats are more attracted to food that contains high dietary protein levels. ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has the ideal balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat to stimulate and satisfy the natural palette of cats with this particular preference. L.I.P protein is also included for its very high digestibility. To further contribute to your cat's health, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent contains a specifically adapted energy content to help your cat to control and maintain an ideal weight. Research has shown that each cat has a natural preference when selecting food, these preferences relate to 3 main factors: Protein level, Aromatic profile, Savour diversity. That's why ROYAL CANIN® has developed 3 different formulas - to satisfy even the fussiest cats! These products are all part of our Feline Preference range and also include ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent and ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has also been formulated an optimal balance of minerals that help to support and maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

