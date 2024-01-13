PRODUCT DETAILS

The Siamese cat is an elegant and intelligent breed; in ancient Siam (now Thailand), the Siamese was highly regarded and fiercely protected by the Royal family. Because of its athletic body type, it's important for the Siamese to maintain an ideal weight at all times. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult is formulated with the specific needs of this breed in mind. When you give your cat adult Siamese food, you're ensuring that it receives the nutritional support it requires. Suitable for adult Siamese cats over 12 months of age, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food has an increased level of protein (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) to help preserve its long, slender and muscular body type. It's also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's heavily involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism. The specially designed, tube-shaped kibble is easy for your Siamese cat's long and narrow muzzle to grasp; it also encourages prolonged chewing to help support good oral hygiene. Siamese cats have a predisposition to digestive sensitivity, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food contains highly digestible protein and prebiotics to help support a balance of intestinal flora. The inclusion of a balanced level of minerals will further benefit your cat by helping to support healthy urinary function. To help maintain a healthy and glossy coat, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food is formulated with specific amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These nutrients also contribute to the maintenance of healthy skin. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

