PRODUCT DETAILS

The Sphynx is a fascinating breed; its exotic and hairless appearance is visually striking and it tends to be a lot heavier than its small frame suggests. ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of this interesting breed in mind. Suitable for Sphynx cats over 12 month of age, ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult will provide your cat with all the nutritional support it needs. To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism that helps it to regulate body temperature. ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is a high-calorie formula that contains an increased level of fat in order to meet the heightened energy needs of this breed. It also contains a balance of minerals that supports healthy urinary function. Sphynx cats' skin is unique as it's hairless with just a very short, fine down. One of the skin's most important roles is to provide a barrier to attack from the outside; Sphynx cats do have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leaves its skin exposed. The exclusive complex of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food helps to support the skin's barrier role. It's also enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which assist in maintaining good skin health. Dietary management plays an essential role in maintaining a healthy heart. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult contains taurine, EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function. The specially designed thick, triangular shaped kibble is also specially adapted for your Sphynx cat's jaw and encourages prolonged chewing to help support its oral hygiene. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Adult Sphynx, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

