CARE FOR YOUR CAT’S SENSITIVITY

Lower Urinary Tract Disease (LUTD) is a generic name given to a group of challenging diseases of the lower urinary tract. Signs and causes are variable. Some of the main causes and risk factors are:

Cat health is fragile and lots of adult cats may experience health sensitivities, be it related to weight, hairballs or other common conditions. Cats are enigmatic creatures, therefore it is not always easy to detect and diagnose their sensitivities, yet it is key to provide proactively best care for our cats to reach their ultimate health.

Discover more about our solutions related to:

Appetite Control; Light Weight; Hair & Skin; Urinary; Digestive; Hairball; Dental Care