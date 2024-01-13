PRODUCT DETAILS

Diabetes mellitus occurs when insulin is not being produced by the body or the body is no longer responding to the insulin as it should. This condition can develop in cats as a possible result of a number of factors, including excess weight and obesity. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Diabetic is specifically tailored with the needs of diabetic adult cats like yours in mind. This dry kibble product is available in either 1.5kg or 3.5kg bags. This exclusive formula is developed with reduced levels of starch, from sources with a low glycaemic index. Food with a low glycaemic index cause a slower rise in blood sugar than foods with a high glycaemic index. This ultimately supports your cat by helping to manage postprandial blood glucose (the sugar in your cat's blood after eating) in diabetic felines. Thanks to ROYAL CANIN® Feline Diabetic's high level of protein, this diet helps to maintain your cat's muscle mass, which is essential for diabetic cats. Helping your cat to manage a healthy body weight supports a better response to diabetic treatment, as overweight cats tend to be less sensitive to insulin's effects. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Feline Diabetic is also available as wet food. Mixed feeding can be beneficial for your Diabetic cat to encourage a regular and consistent food intake, but it is essential that you follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for complete nutrition. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Feline Diabetic, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more