PRODUCT DETAILS

Hairballs are a common digestive issue for cats and can often cause regurgitation, vomiting, constipation or slowing down of the transit. Hairballs tend to occur when hair that your cat has ingested while grooming hasn't progressed through their digestive tract properly. A diet that contains specific supportive nutrients can help with your cat's digestive issues and alleviate digestive discomfort that may be caused by hairball formation. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is exclusively formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult cats with digestive sensitivities. This dry kibble food product is available in either 2kg or 4kg bags. This tailor-made diet features a specific blend of soluble and insoluble fibres that help to eliminate hair that your cat has ingested and control hairball formation. One such dietary fibre included in ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is psyllium. This specific nutrient can help to soften stools and encourages your cat's digestive tract to pass hairballs more easily if they do occur. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball boasts a highly digestible formula containing a balance of carefully selected nutrients - including prebiotics. The combination of these nutrients contributes towards supporting healthy digestion and transit. Thanks to its moderate calorie content, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball also helps your cat to maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately reducing the likelihood of health risks associated with obesity. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball, he or she is getting a complete and balanced diet.

