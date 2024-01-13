GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Dry food for cats
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
COMPOSITION: Hydrolysed soya protein isolate*, rice flour*, animal fats*, vegetable fibres, rice*, hydrolysed poultry protein*, minerals, beet pulp, fish oil*, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.54%), psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold meal. *Highly digestible ingredients (74.3%). Protein sources (31.1%): hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry protein. Carbohydrate sources (27.5%): rice.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 35688 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Vitamin E: 673 mg, Vitamin C: 200 mg, Taurine: 2.5 g, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese : 53 mg, Zinc , 3b606): 157 mg, Selenium3b812): 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 31.0% - Crude fibres: 4.7% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 7.6% - Potassium: 1% - Sodium: 0.65% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.95% - EPA/DHA: 0.4% - Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid: 3.9%, Arachidonic acid: 0.07%) - Metabolisable Energy: 4037 kcal/kg.
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYSED PROTEIN dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the compensation for maldigestion and the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. A highly digestible feed with hydrolyzed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYSED PROTEIN dry initially up to 12 weeks for compensation of maldigestion and lifetime in the case of chronic pancreatic insufficiency, and 3 to 8 weeks for reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances (initially up to one year if signs of intolerance disappear).