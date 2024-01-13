Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYSED PROTEIN dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the compensation for maldigestion and the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. A highly digestible feed with hydrolyzed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYSED PROTEIN dry initially up to 12 weeks for compensation of maldigestion and lifetime in the case of chronic pancreatic insufficiency, and 3 to 8 weeks for reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances (initially up to one year if signs of intolerance disappear).