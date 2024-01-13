Mature Consult
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality complex
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Optimal energy
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
|MATURE CONSULT CAT DRY
|+ MATURE CONSULT CAT THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|MIX FEEDING
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Cat' activity
|High
|High
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Low
|Low
|Pouch
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|1/2+
|31
|3/8
|24
|2/8
|17
|2/8
|2.5
|1+
|28
|2/8
|20
|2/8
|12
|1/8
|3
|1+
|35
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|16
|1/8
|3.5
|1+
|41
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|20
|2/8
|4
|1+
|48
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|25
|2/8
|4.5
|1+
|54
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|29
|3/8
|5
|1+
|59
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|5.5
|1+
|65
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|6
|1+
|71
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|6.5
|1+
|76
|7/8
|60
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|7
|1+
|81
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|47
|4/8
|7.5
|1+
|87
|1
|69
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|8
|1+
|92
|1
|73
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|8.5
|1+
|97
|1
|77
|7/8
|57
|5/8
|9
|1+
|101
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|9.5
|1+
|106
|1 + 1/8
|85
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|10
|1+
|111
|1 + 2/8
|89
|1
|67
|6/8
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|42
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|28
|3/8
|2.5
|49
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|33
|4/8
|3
|56
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|38
|4/8
|3.5
|63
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|42
|5/8
|4
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|5/8
|4.5
|75
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|50
|6/8
|5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|6/8
|5.5
|87
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|7/8
|6
|92
|1
|77
|7/8
|61
|7/8
|6.5
|98
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|65
|7/8
|7
|103
|1 + 1/8
|86
|1
|69
|1
|7.5
|108
|1 + 1/8
|90
|1
|72
|1
|8
|113
|1 + 2/8
|94
|1
|75
|1 + 1/8
|8.5
|118
|1 + 2/8
|98
|1 + 1/8
|79
|1 + 1/8
|9
|123
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 1/8
|82
|1 + 1/8
|9.5
|128
|1 + 3/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|85
|1 + 2/8
|10
|132
|1 + 4/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|88
|1 + 2/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support senior cats. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Optimal energy In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.