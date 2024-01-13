Mature Consult Balance
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Vitality complex
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.
High fibre
Contains fibres selected for their satiating effect that promote the feeling of fullness.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|NA
|NA
|37
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|NA
|NA
|43
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|3
|NA
|NA
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|3.5
|NA
|NA
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|NA
|NA
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4.5
|NA
|NA
|65
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|5
|NA
|NA
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|5.5
|NA
|NA
|75
|7/8
|60
|5/8
|6
|NA
|NA
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|6.5
|NA
|NA
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7
|NA
|NA
|89
|1
|71
|6/8
|7.5
|NA
|NA
|94
|1
|75
|7/8
|8
|NA
|NA
|98
|1 + 1/8
|78
|7/8
|8.5
|NA
|NA
|102
|1 + 1/8
|82
|7/8
|9
|NA
|NA
|106
|1 + 1/8
|85
|7/8
|9.5
|NA
|NA
|111
|1 + 2/8
|88
|1
|10
|NA
|NA
|115
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is specifically formulated to help support senior cats with a tendency to gain weight. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific balance of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Appetite regulation This formula contains a high level of soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat's appetite and encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Urinary health This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Balance is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.