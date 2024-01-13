Pill Assist Cat

PRODUCT DETAILS

Because giving prescribed pills or tablets to your cat can sometimes be a challenge, we developed this exclusive mouldable kibble to help simplify the process. Available in 45g pouches, ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist is specially formulated to help make medication administration easier for adult cats like yours. Thanks to its soft, mouldable texture, ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist easily covers and disguises most types of pills, making pill time a much easier and more enjoyable daily routine for you both. Pill Assist is highly palatable in taste and texture to appeal to your cat's appetite: this exclusive product was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in 91% of cases *. Each piece of Pill Assist kibble only contains 3 calories which helps to maintain a healthy body weight. Thanks to an optimal balance of vitamins and prebiotics, ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist also helps to support your cat's digestive health. Simply place your cat's tablet inside a piece of the kibble, mould the kibble around the tablet so it isn't visible, then feed it to your cat. It is important that you hold, mould and give Pill Assist with one hand, and manipulate and insert the medication with your other hand. That way, you avoid spreading the tablet's taste on the surface of the Pill Assist. It is advisable to give your cat a few pieces of Pill Assist without medication first, as this will give them the chance to get used to the product and take it more willingly when it does contain a pill. ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist should be stored at room temperature, in a dry place, and in its original packaging (tightly closed). It is not recommended to keep a pack opened for longer than one month. We recommend following the on-pack feeding guide so as not to exceed your cat's recommended daily intake. Quantities of your cat's main diet may need to be adjusted with the help of your veterinarian, depending on the number of Pill Assist pieces given per day. At Royal Canin, we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your cat's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to ensure optimal support. * Pill Assist was shown to enable a daily pill acceptance in 91% of cases with cats, ROYAL CANIN® Internal Study 2019

