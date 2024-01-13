ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort + Satiety is a complete dietetic feed for cats. This diet is formulated to support the dissolution of struvite stones, reduce their recurrence, and for helping to manage calcium oxalate (CaOx) recurrence. It is also formulated to support feline lower urinary tract diseases including feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC), and to help reduce excessive body weight. This formula supports your cat’s urinary health by helping to dissolve struvite stones. This formula encourages your cat's natural drinking behaviour, which helps dilute urine and can aid in limiting urine saturation. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to address the leading risk factors of feline lower urinary tract disease (including feline idiopathic cystitis) and supports bladder comfort. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort + Satiety is also formulated to support safe weight loss, help control begging behaviour, and limit weight regain. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it’s important that this product is only given to your cat when recommended by a veterinary professional. Please ensure you follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure the correct rationing amounts.