URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT + SATIETY
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
2 kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort + Satiety is a complete dietetic feed for cats. This diet is formulated to support the dissolution of struvite stones, reduce their recurrence, and for helping to manage calcium oxalate (CaOx) recurrence. It is also formulated to support feline lower urinary tract diseases including feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC), and to help reduce excessive body weight. This formula supports your cat’s urinary health by helping to dissolve struvite stones. This formula encourages your cat's natural drinking behaviour, which helps dilute urine and can aid in limiting urine saturation. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to address the leading risk factors of feline lower urinary tract disease (including feline idiopathic cystitis) and supports bladder comfort. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort + Satiety is also formulated to support safe weight loss, help control begging behaviour, and limit weight regain. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it’s important that this product is only given to your cat when recommended by a veterinary professional. Please ensure you follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure the correct rationing amounts.
S/O Index
This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.
BLADDER COMFORT
This diet contains a combination of nutrients to address the leading risk factors of FLUTD including FIC.
HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cats’ natural drinking behaviour. It promotes urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve struvite stones.
|IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|WEIGHT LOSS
|MAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS
|g
|g
|2
|28
|30
|2.5
|33
|35
|3
|38
|40
|3.5
|42
|45
|4
|47
|49
|4.5
|51
|54
|5
|55
|58
|5.5
|58
|62
|6
|62
|66
|6.5
|66
|70
|7
|69
|73
|7.5
|73
|77
|8
|76
|81
|8.5
|80
|84
|9
|83
|88
|9.5
|86
|91
|10
|89
|95