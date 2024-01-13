Urinary S/O + Calm
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Calming support
Contains hydrolysed casein (milk protein) and L-tryptophan to help manage exposure to increased environmental challenges.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight. Overweight is a risk factor for FLUTD.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, maize, wheat, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, animal fats, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold extract (source of lutein). **Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate: 0.94 g/kg
Additives (per kg)***: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28100 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 131 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 9.2% - Crude fibres: 5.6% - Taurine (total): 0.22% - Calcium: 1.08% - Phosphorus: 0.98% - Sodium: 1.15% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 1.82% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Tryptophan (total): 4 g/kg - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate: 1.4% - DL-Methionine : 0.61% - EPA and DHA : 0.64%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ROYAL CANIN® MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + CALM dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones and the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or Urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + CALM dry for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence.
|Cat's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|43 g
|36 g
|-
|3
|57 g
|48 g
|-
|4
|70 g
|58 g
|47 g
|5
|82 g
|68 g
|55 g
|6
|93 g
|78 g
|62 g
|7
|104 g
|87 g
|69 g
|8
|114 g
|95 g
|76 g
|9
|124 g
|104 g
|83 g
|10
|134 g
|112 g
|89 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Convertion table :
|-
|-
|-
|1 cup = 240 ml
|g
|cup
|-
|36
|3/8
|-
|48
|4/8
|-
|62
|5/8
|-
|78
|6/8
|-
|95
|7/8
|-
|112
|1+1/8
|-
|124
|1+2/8
|-
|134
|1+3/8
|-