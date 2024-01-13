Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + CALM dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones and the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or Urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + CALM dry for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence.