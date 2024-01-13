Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety
Dry food for cats
Supports the health of cats with FLUTD and excessive bodyweight.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Satietogenic effect
Contains a special blend of fibres which have a satiating effect on cats.
High protein
A high protein content (111 g/1000 kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass throughout the weight loss period.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, tapioca, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg)**: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 23800 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 37 mg, E6 (Zinc): 112 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occuring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 9% - Crude ash: 9.6% - Crude fibres: 14% - Calcium: 1.26% - Phosphorus: 1.15% - Sodium: 1.1% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 1% - Chloride: 1.96% - Sulphur: 0.7% - Taurine (total): 0.26% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (0.7%).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O + SATIETY dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated for the dissolution of struvite stones, the reduction of struvite stone recurrence and for the reduction of excessive body weight. Urine undersaturating or metastabilising properties for struvite and/or Urine acidifying properties. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed URINARY S/O + SATIETY dry for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones, initially up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence, as well as until the target body weight is achieved and after if required to maintain target body weight. For cats, a transition period when starting the diet is advised. For an efficient weight loss or ideal weight maintenance, the recommended daily energy intake should not be exceeded.
|Cat weight
|Start
|-
|4 weeks after
|-
|Maintenance of ideal weight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2kg
|28
|3/8
|23
|2/8
|30
|3/8
|2.5kg
|33
|3/8
|26
|3/8
|35
|3/8
|3kg
|38
|4/8
|30
|3/8
|40
|4/8
|3.5kg
|42
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|45
|4/8
|4kg
|47
|5/8
|37
|4/8
|49
|5/8
|4.5kg
|51
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|54
|5/8
|5kg
|55
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|58
|6/8
|5.5kg
|58
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|62
|6/8
|6kg
|62
|6/8
|49
|5/8
|66
|6/8
|6.5kg
|66
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|70
|7/8
|7kg
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|73
|7/8
|7.5kg
|73
|7/8
|58
|6/8
|77
|1
|8kg
|76
|7/8
|60
|6/8
|81
|1
|8.5kg
|80
|1
|63
|6/8
|84
|1
|9kg
|83
|1
|66
|6/8
|88
|1 + 1/8
|9.5kg
|86
|1
|68
|7/8
|91
|1 + 1/8
|10kg
|89
|1 + 1/8
|71
|7/8
|95
|1 + 1/8