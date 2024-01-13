Royal Canin Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort Dry Pet Food for Cats

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort is specially formulated to support ageing cats with the risk factors associated with Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD), including Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). Struvite stones can cause your older cat discomfort and lead to urinary tract issues. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones in your cat’s bladder. This formula has been designed to support hydration by encouraging your ageing cat’s natural drinking behaviour which to dilute urine to keep it from becoming too concentrated, which is a risk factor for crystal development and keep it from becoming too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort includes an exclusive blend of nutrients to help support healthy ageing. To support your cat’s bladder comfort as they get older, this formula contains a combination of minerals— including sodium, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus—to help address the leading risk factors of FLUTD. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

