Royal Canin Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort Dry Pet Food for Cats
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve struvite stones.
HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cats’ natural drinking behaviour, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
BLADDER COMFORT
This diet contains a combination of nutrients to address the leading risk factors of feline lower urinary tract disease including feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).
HEALTHY AGEING
Formulated with an exclusive blend of nutrients to support cats throughout the ageing process and help maintain renal and heart health.
|CAT’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|1,5
|33
|3/8
|28
|2/8
|22
|2/8
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2,5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3,5
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4,5
|73
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5,5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6,5
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|100
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7,5
|105
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|73
|6/8
|8,5
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|9,5
|124
|1+2/8
|104
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|129
|1+3/8
|108
|1+1/8
|86
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort is specially formulated to support ageing cats with the risk factors associated with Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD), including Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). Struvite stones can cause your older cat discomfort and lead to urinary tract issues. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones in your cat’s bladder. This formula has been designed to support hydration by encouraging your ageing cat’s natural drinking behaviour which to dilute urine to keep it from becoming too concentrated, which is a risk factor for crystal development and keep it from becoming too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Feline Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort includes an exclusive blend of nutrients to help support healthy ageing. To support your cat’s bladder comfort as they get older, this formula contains a combination of minerals— including sodium, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus—to help address the leading risk factors of FLUTD. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.