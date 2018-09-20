Educating children on how to care for a cat

Cats are not only wonderful companions, but, when introduced into families, they can also play an important role in teaching children about responsibility and looking after animals.

Before bringing a cat or kitten into your home, it is important to educate children to make sure both your new pet and your children are safe.

Educating your children

Children often tend to make a fuss of the new arrival when it first comes home. They get excited and naturally want to handle them. Most adult cats will know to keep away from the children when they do not want to be bothered, but the same cannot be said for kittens.

In all cases you should explain to children that your new pet is not a toy and that they need to be left alone at certain times. Introduce them to one another in a calm environment, and explain that there are rules they need to follow to look after their new pet and to keep everyone safe.

To support the process you can:

Ask children to sit on the floor and let the kitten to come to them first.

Teach your children how to handle the new kitten with care and respect. The best way to pick your kitten up is to slide an open hand under their tummy as your other hand supports their rear end. It is best that children don’t pick them up by themselves unless shown properly.

When children cuddle the cat or kitten, make sure they don’t hold onto them too tightly.

Teach children not to pull their cat or kitten’s tail.

They should not hold their cat or kitten by the head nor the neck.

Children should not lift their cat or kitten by clasping them under their front legs.

Explain that they should never wake their cat or kitten up, as this is an important time for kittens to grow and strengthen their immunity.

Teach children that lively or noisy behaviour could cause your new kitten stress, so care must be taken to remain calm around the new arrival.

Ensuring your kitten and children are safe

There are a number of things you can do to help keep your new cat or kitten, as well as your children, safe. These include: