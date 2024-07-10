Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Alpine Dachsbracke

Dogs closely resembling Alpine Dachsbrackes have reportedly been used all the way back to antiquity.
About the Alpine Dachsbracke

Alpine Dachsbrackes are robust, hardy dogs used to track large hoofed game carrying a wound or as a scenthound on the trail of hares and foxes in the mountains.

Never ruffled, these calm, confident dogs are both friendly and alert. These sturdy hunting dogs are short-legged but robustly built, with well-developed bones and firm muscles.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Assertive / Friendly / Intelligent

Key facts

Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming

