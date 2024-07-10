Alpine Dachsbracke
Dogs closely resembling Alpine Dachsbrackes have reportedly been used all the way back to antiquity.
About the Alpine Dachsbracke
Alpine Dachsbrackes are robust, hardy dogs used to track large hoofed game carrying a wound or as a scenthound on the trail of hares and foxes in the mountains.
Never ruffled, these calm, confident dogs are both friendly and alert. These sturdy hunting dogs are short-legged but robustly built, with well-developed bones and firm muscles.
Breed specifics
Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Assertive / Friendly / Intelligent
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
