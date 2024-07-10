Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

American Cocker Spaniel

Even-tempered and never timid, American Cocker Spaniels have become more widespread in the home than in the field.
About the American Cocker Spaniel

These extraverts are loved by many, and their compact size means they can go almost anywhere. Though the smallest of the sporting dogs, American Cocker Spaniels are perfectly proportioned, with a finely chiselled head atop a strong, compact body.

American Cocker Spaniels are friendly, outgoing, yet quiet dogs who form strong bonds with their family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Alert / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable / Resilient

Key facts

Needs moderate training
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential

