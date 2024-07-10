Artois Hound
About the Artois Hound
Artois Hounds are large-sized dogs that are nowadays especially used in hunting. These industrious hounds, not so fast, but capable of sustaining their pace, drive the game towards the firing line by closely following the scent, with their very good noses.
A pack of six to eight well matched Artois Hounds will perform to the satisfaction of even the most demanding huntsman. They are known to be hardy, well balanced and affectionate dogs, both in the field and the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Confident / Gentle / Calm / Intelligent / Loyal
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Training should start early
