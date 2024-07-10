Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.
Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Country: Australia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 14-15 years
Alert / Independent / Lively / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient
Key facts
Obedience training is essential
Requires minimal grooming
