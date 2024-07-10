Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Bedlington Terrier

These intelligent companions have solid hunting instincts
About the Bedlington Terrier

Despite that calm, watchful exterior, Bedlington Terriers are able to gallop at high speed. Bedlingtons are graceful, muscular dogs without any sign of weakness or coarseness.

Due to their undemanding character, they are easy to breed and educate and are popular with families for their calm and devoted nature.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Assertive / Alert / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Even-tempered / Reserved / Resilient

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog
