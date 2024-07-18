Borzoi
The name Borzoi means “swift” in their native country, and when looking at this breed’s slight, athletic build, it’s easy to see why.
About the Borzoi
The Borzoi is a loyal, affectionate and reliable breed that thrives on human company, making them fantastic dogs for active families.
This dog should not be taken on lightly, however. Their large stature means they require a lot of room to spread out and their distinctive coat needs a lot of care.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Resilient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Alert
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs a lot of space
Requires a lot of grooming
