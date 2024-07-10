These Belgian cattle dogs are medium-sized and stocky animals with a harsh, tousled coat – save on the head where the hair is short and flat. The Bouvier des Ardennes’ coat is dense and weatherproof, allowing them to guard and drive herds no matter how harsh the weather.

Although primarily bred as working dogs, the Bouvier des Ardennes makes a loving, attentive pet for active families. They are known to be patient with children and settle relatively easily into homes with other pets, so long as they are introduced properly.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)