Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Italian Pointing Dog

With their hound-like bone structure and build, Italian Pointing Dogs are one of the oldest dog breeds, with mentions in writings going back to the 15th century.
Italian Pointing Dog adult black and white

About the Italian Pointing Dog

Hardy and adapted to all types of hunting, Italian Pointing Dogs are reliable pointers with an excellent sense of smell, docile and easy to train.

Despite their hunting instincts, these dogs are becoming well known as sweet, affectionate family pets due to their easy maintenance, patience with children and ability to be left alone in the home.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Loyal / Calm

Key facts

Needs little training
Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page