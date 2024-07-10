Bourbonnais Pointing Dog

At home this breed is gentle and affectionate, but on the hunt its passion and intelligence enable it to easily adapt to the most varied of game and terrain. These dogs naturally search for smells above the ground, displaying a practical and precise aptitude for pointing.

The Bourbonnais is a short-haired medium-sized dog of compact, muscular build that gives the impression of strength and power.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)