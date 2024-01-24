Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type

Pyrenean types are more spirited, impetuous and faster on the ground than Gascogne-types, and they know just how to conserve energy so they do not use it up too soon.
French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type adult black and white

About the French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type

The French Pointing Dog is a native of the southern Pyrenean. As a highly adaptable breed it has found a home with hunters from other parts of France, as well as abroad.

French Pointing Dog - Pyrenean type has the same general characteristics as the Gascogne type, only smaller and lighter. These hardy dogs, adequately muscled but without heaviness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
dachsund-puppy-start-of-life-emblematic

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Learn more
yorkshire-terrier-adult-brand-breed-emblematic

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Learn more

Like & share this page