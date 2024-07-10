Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Brazilian Terrier

These charming little Brazilians are first and foremost valuable companions, tasked with catching vermin and other jobs around large Brazilian farms.
About the Brazilian Terrier

Restless, lively, active and alert, these little terriers are friendly animals that get on well with their friends.

They are one of two internationally recognised Brazilian breeds, along with Filas. In terms of character, some of them are similar to Jack Russells.

Breed specifics

Country: Brazil
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Key facts

Training should start early
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
