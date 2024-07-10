Originating in Belgium as ratters, the Griffon Bruxellois soon became a much-loved house pet. Sometimes highly strung, sensitive and often the centre of attention, this breed requires an owner who is prepared to devote their time fully to their new companion.

Although small, the Griffon Bruxellois is in no way a handbag dog, instead this sturdy breed enjoys agility and obedience training and often excels at performance sports.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)