Curly Coated Retriever
About the Curly Coated Retriever
Intelligent, balanced, reliable, brave, friendly, self-assured and independent: seven adjectives to describe the character of Curly Coated Retrievers, which are rather aloof with strangers.
These water dogs are sadly very rare. Thought by many to be the ideal hunting dog, the Curly Coated Retriever is still a great family pet. Their energetic nature makes them excellent walking partners and their playful, puppy-like personalities and patience with children make them very family friendly.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 8-12 years
Intelligent / Even-tempered / Loyal / Confident / Friendly / Independent / Reserved
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great family dog
