Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terriers are unique in that they are the only dogs to be named after a fictional character.
Dandie dinmont terrier black and white

About the Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Full of life, these hard-working terriers are independent, highly intelligent, determined, tenacious, sensitive, loving and dignified companion dogs. Their distinctive head has a good covering of soft hair and big full eyes that exude intelligence and wisdom. Their long, low bodies – reminiscent of a weasel – are solidly built, with short and stocky legs.

Dandie Dinmont was a farmer with a pack of such dogs in Sir Walter Scott’s novel Guy Mannering, which is set in the borderlands between Scotland and England. Scott also provided the names of the colours "pepper" and "mustard".

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Independent / Determined / Loving

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs moderate exercise
