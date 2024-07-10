Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Presa Canario

These are calm but alert dogs, which are specially well suited to guarding and, traditionally, to driving cattle.
Presa Canario adult black and white

About the Presa Canario

This is a robust and well proportioned medium-sized breed with a distinctive black mask. The body is longer than the height at the withers, a feature that is slightly more pronounced in females.

Presa Canarios are well balanced and very sure of themselves. Obedient and docile with the family, they grow very fond of their owner, while treating strangers with suspicion. They are self-assured, noble and a little distant, but very firm and vigilant when alerted. Their bark is low and deep.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Spain
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 9-11 years
Loving / Confident / Calm / Obedient

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great watchdog
Needs a lot of training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page